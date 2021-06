Chester, PA. (May 30, 2021) – The Philadelphia Union took on the Portland Timbers at home at Subaru Park on Sunday, May 30th. The Union earned three points extending their unbeaten run to five games. With the win, they are now second in the Eastern Conference with 14 points heading into the international break. In the first half, Kacper Przybylko wasted no time making his impact felt. After multiple chances, he was able to head the ball into the back of the net in the 26th minute from a free kick. The goal put him in sole possession of third on the all-time scoring list with 26 goals, breaking his tie with Jack McInerney. Five minutes later during a corner kick, he registered an assist for the Union’s second goal when he helped the ball along to Sergio Santos who finished for his first goal in the MLS regular season. The Union continued to dominate in the second half where they rewarded with their third goal of the night. Jack Elliott scored his first goal of the MLS season in the 63rd minute with an assist from Cory Burke.. In the final minutes of the match, Union homegrown Paxton Aaronson made his first appearance for the first team when he was subbed on in the 88th minute. Andre Blake made key saves in the second half to extend his clean sheet streak to three. It would be Blake’s sixth clean sheet in the MLS regular season and the 50th of his career.