MLB

Guerrero Jr Closes Gap on Ohtani in AL MVP Odds

By Sam Cox
sportsbettingdime.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVladimir Guerrero Jr continues to see his AL MVP odds shorten. Shohei Ohtani remains the comfortable favorite to win the award. Read below for an update on the AL MVP race and betting advice. No more than an outsider when the season started, Vladimir Guerrero Jr has played his way...

www.sportsbettingdime.com
Related
MLBFox News

Ohtani's 2-out, 2-run HR in 9th sends Angels over Bosox 6-5

Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Boston closer Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to Mike Trout.
MLBUSA Today

Ohtani's 12th homer lifts Angels over Red Sox 6-5

BOSTON (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Angels rallied past the Boston Red Sox 6-5 Sunday, ending a four-game losing streak. Matt Barnes (1-1) retired the first two batters in the ninth before giving up a bloop single to...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

MLB roundup: Ohtani's late homer lifts Angels

Shohei Ohtani's two-run homer off Matt Barnes with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-5 win over host Boston on Sunday, preventing the Red Sox from completing a three-game sweep. The Red Sox were one out away from getting that sweep when Mike...
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Series preview: Cleveland at Angels

As far as narratives and the imaginary force of momentum go, these two teams could not be coming into this three-game series from more different places. Cleveland is the hotter, better team overall. They’ve won nine of their last 13 games overall, still have a great pitching staff, and they have José Ramírez. But they enter this series on a three-game skid where nobody has looked quite right. Their ace wasn’t an ace, and the offense couldn’t seem to get anything going beyond the opening game. Maybe it can be attributed to jet lag and playing their first series on the West Coast since 2019. If that’s the case, they need to figure it out quickly, because they will remain on the wrong side of the Rocky Mountains for another three days.
MLBMilford Daily News

Angels 6, Red Sox 5: Ohtani's ninth-inning homer ruins Red Sox' comeback

BOSTON — This wasn’t how the script at Fenway Park was supposed to end. Not with the two-out pop to right by Mike Trout to snap an 0-for-18 skid. Not with the two-run homer allowed by Matt Barnes in the top of the ninth inning. Not with the consecutive strikeouts by Jonathan Arauz and Michael Chavis.
MLBtheScore

Matt Barnes: Ohtani is the most physically gifted player I've ever seen

Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes blew his first save of the season when Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit an eventual game-winning home run off him in the ninth inning on Sunday. Despite being saddled with the loss, Barnes heavily praised the man who took him deep.
MLBcbslocal.com

Matt Barnes Is Extremely, Incredibly Impressed By Shohei Ohtani

BOSTON (CBS) — For most of the 2021 season, Red Sox closer Matt Barnes has essentially been unhittable. Until he ran into Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Robert Kraft Excited For Tom Brady's Return To Foxboro: 'I Love Him'. Granted, Trout’s base hit on a shallow bloop to right field...
MLBYardbarker

Matt Barnes gives up two-run home run to Shohei Ohtani, blows first save of season as Red Sox fail to close out series against Angels in 6-5 loss

The Red Sox were one out away from securing a three-game sweep over the Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday, but fell short of doing so in heart-breaking fashion. With two outs and the bases empty in the top of the ninth inning, Sox closer Matt Barnes got a struggling Mike Trout to hit a pop fly to right field for what looked to be the final out of the game.
MLBMLB

Trout-Ohtani 1-2 punch stuns Red Sox in 9th

With the Angels down to their final out and on the verge of losing their fifth straight game, they leaned on their two stars to take a lead against the Red Sox in the series finale on Sunday at Fenway Park. Superstar Mike Trout stepped to the plate on an...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox closer Matt Barnes praises Shohei Ohtani after 2-run homer

The Red Sox were on their way to another win and a series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels until a massive speedbump named Shohei Ohtani stepped into the batter’s box. Things were exactly how Boston wanted them. They had the lead going into the ninth inning with one of the most dominant relievers in the game today on the hill. For as good as Matt Barnes has been in 2021, and believe me he’s been stellar, he just wasn’t a match for the Japanese superstar.
MLBNBC Sports

Shohei Ohtani's go-ahead HR in ninth inning stuns Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were just one out away from completing an impressive comeback win over the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon, but Shohei Ohtani had other plans. The Sox trailed 4-0 early and entered the fifth inning down 4-1. Boston scored four times in the...
MLB985thesportshub.com

Mazz: Dealt his first blown save, Barnes now challenged with getting off the mat

As far as blown saves go, this one wasn’t quite the Hindenburg. But it was close. Now we find out if Matt Barnes can pick up the pieces. In case you missed it, the Red Sox went from 5-4 winners to 6-5 losers in a matter of seconds yesterday at Fenway Park, where a potential series sweep of the Los Angeles Angels went poof faster than you say Shohei Ohtani. Down 4-0 early, the Sox took a 5-4 lead in the fifth on a three-run home run by Rafael Devers. It was still 5-4 with two outs and the bases empty in the ninth when, on consecutive pitches, Mike Trout (his only hit of the series) blooped a single between three Sox defenders before Ohtani wrapped a two-run home run around the right field foul pole.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Propels Angels to win

Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Red Sox. Ohtani went hitless in his first four at-bats Sunday, but he blasted a go-ahead home run with two outs in the ninth inning of the contest. Ohtani has gone 4-for-13 with two home runs, a double, three RBI and six strikeouts in the last three games.
MLBMLB

Barnes optimistic after finally faltering in 9th

BOSTON -- Matt Barnes elevated a fastball on the inside corner of the strike zone to Mike Trout, and he was ready to receive handshakes and hugs for his 10th save in as many opportunities this year. But for the first time this season in a spot that mattered, Barnes...
MLBgetmoresports.com

MLB News: The Odd Story of Shohei Ohtani Running Late to a Game

It’s not very often that you have an MLB player late to a game. It happens sometimes with last-minute call-ups, but almost never with rostered players, especially superstars. But that’s what happened this week with Angels pitcher/outfielder Shohei Ohtani. It’s a really odd story that continues to develop and just...