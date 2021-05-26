Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Syrians vote in election certain to give Assad new mandate

By ALBERT AJI
bcdemocrat.com
 15 days ago

DAMASCUS, Syria — Syrians in government-held areas of the war-torn country headed to polling stations on Wednesday to vote in a presidential election guaranteed to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. The vote is the second presidential election since the country’s conflict began 10 years ago and has...

www.bcdemocrat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syrian War#Syrian Revolution#Syrian Opposition#Syrian Government Forces#Syrian Regime Forces#Syrian Refugees#Political Refugees#Syrians#Damascus#State#Twitter#Kurdish#Aleppo N 2012#Middle Eastern#Russian#Iranian#The United Nations#Associated Press#Assad Family Rule#President Bashar Assad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
Germany
Related
Politicslatestnewspost.com

Will the Czech embassy remain an EU outlier in Syria?

After Syrian President Bashar Assad was last month elected for his fourth seven-year term in office, claiming to have won 95.1% of the vote, several Western governments were quick to lambast the election as a sham and fraudulent. A joint statement from France, Italy, the US and Britain branded the electoral process “illegitimate”.
Middle EastKTVZ

Bashar al-Assad Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the life of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Marriage: Asma (Akhras) al-Assad (2000-present) Education: University of Damascus, Medicine, 1988; Ophthalmology residency, London, 1992-1994. Military service: Syrian Army, 1999, Colonel. Religion: Alawite Muslim. Timeline. 1994 – Syrian President Hafez Assad’s oldest son and heir apparent, Basel, dies in...
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Syria reports Israeli attacks in Damascus, central province

Syrian state media reported late Tuesday an Israeli aerial attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and in the central province of Homs, prompting a response from national air defenses. The target of the reported Israeli attacks were not immediately clear. The attacks are the first reported since the re-election...
Militarywhbl.com

Syrian defenses intercept Israeli missile strike over Damascus -state media

AMMAN (Reuters) – Syrian air defenses on Tuesday intercepted an Israeli missile strike over Damascus, the Syrian capital, state media reported, while military defectors said the missiles may have targeted Iranian-backed militias. “Syrian air defences intercepted an Israeli aggression coming from Lebanese airspace,” state media said. Earlier, state media said...
Protestsmelodyinter.com

Daraa protests burst the Syrian regime’s bubble of election day

Despite being under the regime’s control since 2018, ‘Daraa remains present’. While Syria ostensibly witnessed a presidential election on May 26 that was celebrated by the regime and some parts of the country, several regions in the Daraa governorate in the south of Syria staged a popular uprising against what they described as a ‘farcical play’, holding demonstrations and strikes, while insurgents attacked pro-regime entities.
Electionsalaturkanews.com

Syrian Dictator Wins 95% Vote In Sham Election

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has won reelection with a commanding 95% of vote, in what observers are calling a sham election. Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, and Dr. Rashad Richey discuss on The Young Turks. Watch LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. http://youtube.com/tyt/live Read more HERE: https://theconversation.com/syrian-election-bashar-al-assad-wins-with-95-of-votes-as-world-watches-in-disbelief-161704 "The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014." Hosts: Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, Dr. Rashad Richey Cast: Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, Dr. Rashad Richey *** The largest online progressive news show in the world. Hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian. LIVE weekdays 6-8 pm ET. Help support our mission and get perks. Membership protects TYT's independence from corporate ownership and allows us to provide free live shows that speak truth to power for people around the world. See Perks: ▶ https://www.youtube.com/TheYoungTurks/join SUBSCRIBE on YOUTUBE: ☞ http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=theyoungturks.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad ‘vaccinated with Russian Sputnik Covid jab’

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been vaccinated using Russia’s Sputnik V Covid jab, it has been reported.Russian news agency interfax said Mr Assad had been inoculated on Thursday.Riad Haddad, Syria's ambassador to Moscow, told reporters the president had got the injection.Last month, a Covid-19 vaccine campaign was launched in Idlib, Syria's only remaining rebel-held enclave. Nizar Fattouh, a nurse in Ibn Sina Hospital in Idlib city, was one of the first to benefit from 53,800 UN-secured AstraZeneca jabs delivered to northwest Syria through Turkey on 21 April.Idlib health official Yasser Najib said at the time the jabs were provided through...
Middle Eastcapeandislands.org

In The Wake Of Assad's Reelection, 3 Syrians Share Their Hopes And Fears

Syria held an election last week and rendered the expected result, claiming President Bashar al-Assad had won another seven-year term with 95% of the vote - 95%. Well, this was dismissed as a sham by other countries but used by Syria to project control after years of civil war. NPR's Ruth Sherlock contacted Syrians to hear their views, including some they can barely say out loud.
Presidential ElectionTaipei Times

Al-Assad re-elected in unsurprising victory

‘FARCE’ ELECTION: The 55-year-old president won 95.1 percent of the vote in a poll that the US, the UK, France and Germany said was ‘neither free nor fair’. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was on Thursday re-elected for a fourth term, official results showed, despite Western accusations the polls were “neither free nor fair.”
Middle Eastsouthfront.org

Bashar Al-Assad Elected For His 4th Term As Syrian President

In an expected outcome, Syria’s incumbent president Bashar al-Assad won the May 26th election with 95.1% of the vote. Assad’s government said the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite the decade-old conflict. Syria’s parliament speaker, Hammouda Sabbagh announced the results at a news conference, saying voter turnout was around...
Middle Easttrtworld.com

Syrian regime leader Assad takes fourth term in disputed election

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has extended his time in power to a fourth term, taking 95.1 percent of the votes in an election opponents and the West say was "neither free nor fair". The controversial vote extending Assad's stranglehold on power was the second since the start of...
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Syria Opposition Leader Says Assad Election to Worsen Country's Plight

AMMAN (Reuters) - A "sham" election designed to prolong President Bashar al-Assad's grip on Syria shows that only international pressure for a U.N.-backed peace plan can pave the way for democratic rule, a Damascus-based secular opposition leader said. Lawyer Hassan Abdul Azim of the National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change...
Middle EastVoice of America

Syria's Assad Wins Fourth Term in Office With 95.1% of Votes

BEIRUT - Syria's President Bashar al-Assad won a fourth term in office with 95.1% of votes in an election that will extend his rule over a country ruined by war but that opponents and the West say was marked by fraud. Assad's government says the election shows Syria is functioning...
Middle Eastperuzi.xyz

No surprises as Syria’s Assad re-elected for 4th term

Bashar al-Assad has been re-elected for a fourth term as president of war-ravaged Syria, official results showed on Thursday, despite Western accusations the polls were “neither free nor fair”. Assad was first elected by referendum in 2000 after the death of his father Hafez al-Assad, who had ruled Syria for...