Syrians vote in election certain to give Assad new mandate

Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad has won reelection with a commanding 95% of vote, in what observers are calling a sham election. Ana Kasparian, Francesca Fiorentini, and Dr. Rashad Richey discuss on The Young Turks. "The least surprising news of the week from Syria is that Bashar al-Assad has won another seven-year term with 95% of the votes – an increase on the 89% he won in 2014."