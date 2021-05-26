Cancel
Public Health

Vietnam sets up vaccine fund amid biggest outbreak of COVID-19

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleHANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s government on Wednesday approved the creation of a special fund to drive an effective vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the country battles its largest outbreak of the new coronavirus. The fund “will be responsible for arranging financial resources and materials for the procurement, production and the...

whtc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hanoi#Reuters#The Finance Ministry#The Ministry Of Health#Southeast Asian
