Activist hedge fund accuses Exxon of delaying vote to avoid proxy fight loss

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Hedge fund Engine No. 1 accused Exxon Mobil of “using corporate machinery for its own purpose rather than that of shareholders” after the oil company announced a one-hour recess during an annual shareholder meeting so that it can continue to count votes that will decide the board’s makeup.

whtc.com
#Hedge Fund#Exxon Mobil#Proxy Fight#Shareholder Meeting#Reuters
