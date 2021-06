Many Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewers are shocked to see Kim Kardashian indirectly criticizing her sister Khloe Kardashian's new outfit on Instagram. There's a symbiotic relationship between the world of fashion and the cast members of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Every Kardashian-Jenner sister is responsible for building countless fashion trends throughout the past 15 years. On the top of that list is the SKIMS founder Kim. She has not only influenced people to opt for certain styles but has also built a business out of it.