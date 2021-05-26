Finegold Alexander Architects Names Christopher Lane as Principal
BOSTON – Boston-based Finegold Alexander Architects announced that Christopher Lane, AIA, MCCPO, has been promoted to Principal, joining the firm’s leadership team. Lane has been an architect with Finegold Alexander for over 25 years and is a critical member on nearly all the firm’s work involving complex preservation and fast track schedules for public, higher education, K-12 and private development clients.bostonrealestatetimes.com