Member of IOC dismisses calls for Tokyo Olympic cancellation

May 26 (UPI) -- A prominent member of the International Olympic Committee said the Tokyo Olympics should be held even if the prime minister of Japan requested a cancellation, according to a Japanese press report.

Dick Pound, a former Olympic swimmer and ex-chancellor of Canada's McGill University, said the Summer Games should commence July 23 as scheduled despite the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, Shukan Bunshun reported Wednesday.

Pound, who has sided with IOC president Thomas Bach and vice president John Coates on the issue, said scientific evidence shows conditions are safe enough to host international athletes in Japan this summer.

Pound also criticized members of the Japanese public that have expressed opposition to the Games. He reportedly described their response as "regrettable." Japan reported 3,918 new cases Tuesday.

The former Olympian said if the Games are held, it would be lauded a success. He also said Japanese public criticism was unscientific, according to Shukan Bunshun.

Pound agreed that keeping spectators away from the Olympics is a good idea, citing safety. Most people around the world are expected to watch the Games remotely, he added, according to the report.

The health of the athletes during the event is also not a source of concern, Pound said. Teams are tested for COVID-19 before and after arriving in Japan. An Olympic "bubble" that will keep athletes away from the rest of the population could also play a role in disease prevention, Pound said.

While the IOC has said the Olympics should continue even in difficult circumstances, public opinion is turning against the Games.

The Asahi Shimbun said Wednesday in an editorial statement that the Games should be canceled, citing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Only 2.3% of the population is vaccinated, according to government data.