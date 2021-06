EU slammed for Orban assault as different members exploit bloc loopholes | World | Information. The European Union has seen its row with Hungary reignited this week as Viktor Orban’s authorities unveiled a brand new anti-LGBTQ+ regulation banning colleges from utilizing materials seen to be selling homosexuality. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte urged Orban to both rethink the coverage or his nation’s membership of the bloc. However Portuguese reporter Ana Navarro Pedro insisted Hungary shouldn’t be the one member state exploiting “contradictions” within the bloc’s guidelines to push forward controversial home laws.