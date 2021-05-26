Saints legend Mark Pattison successfully summits Mount Everest, reaching goal to climb the Seven Summits of the World
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Mark Pattison successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest on Sunday, May 23 at 10:10 a.m. local time. Pattison, who played with the Saints from 1987-88, shared the news via his Instagram account Wednesday, May 26. The post, featured below, documents the struggles he had with the final push up the mountain, including going snow blind in his left eye.www.neworleanssaints.com