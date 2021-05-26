Saints legend Mark Pattison successfully summits Mount Everest, reaching goal to climb the Seven Summits of the World

Forty-nine year old Steve Stevens has hit the wall. Sweating profusely and not feeling his best, he finds a large rock on which to take a break from his long climb. It’s 65 degrees. It’s not supposed to be this hot at 22,000 feet, he keeps thinking. As the hot sun reflects off the snow and ice surrounding him, he looks up to see the imposing obstacle in front of him — the Lhotse Face — a near vertical wall of ice separating Stevens from the next rest stop on his way to the top of the world on Mount Everest.