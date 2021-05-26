San Jose shooting at VTA control center – multiple deaths, including suspect

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Update 11:00am: Eight VTA employees have been killed in relation to this morning’s shooting, in addition to the suspect, who was confirmed as a VTA employee. Explosive devices have been discovered inside the building, and bomb squads are on scene, as well as officers from the FBI, the office of the District Attorney and the Department of Homeland Security. VTA employees and their families can call a dedicated information line at 408-321-7550. The investigation is active and ongoing. Police are actively investigating an earlier house fire on the 1100 block of Angmar Ct. reported to be the home of the shooter.