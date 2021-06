The Diamond-McNabb Ranch Horse Sale “aims to offer quality horses built to suit everyone from the professional ranch hand to the weekend trail rider.” The 13th annual auction is a much anticipated event that takes place June 5 at the Powderhorn Ranch outside of Douglas, Wyoming. Respected horseman and cowboy Ken McNabb and Diamond Land & Livestock partnered to produce the first Diamond-McNabb Horse Sale in 2009 and have been holding it annually ever since.