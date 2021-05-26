Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

By Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Derrick
 2021-05-26

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”

www.thederrick.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glenn Close
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Dalmatians#The Walt Disney Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Entertainmentthecut.com

This Theater Collective’s Work Is Inspired by Cruella de Vil and The Real Housewives

For its latest production, the erudite theater collective known as Fake Friends has turned its attention to one of our era’s seminal texts: the Real Housewives. The satire-cum-melodrama This American Wife — first staged in 2017 and performed virtually last month — blends actual Housewives dialogue with an eerie scenario in which the actors from the collective adopt standard reality-TV theatrics while playing exaggerated versions of themselves. Wife’s cocktail of lowbrow inspiration and highbrow commentary perfectly distills Fake Friends’ meta sensibilities, as also seen in as also seen in the Pulitzer-nominated 2020 streaming production Circle Jerk.
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cruella De Vil hair is all the rage among celebrities – check out the amazing looks

Cruella de Vil It is one of the biggest hits of the year. Since its premiere, the film starred the famous actress and style icon Emma Stone It is such a big event that a major American cosmetics brand launched a line inspired by the character. In addition, the Disney studios are already working on the second part of the film. The detail? Many celebrities have decided to bet on the “Cruella look” on their heads by wearing the bicolor hair, black and white, as one of the most famous villains in cinema.
TV & VideosNashville Scene

Devil, de Vil and Solo Bo, Now Available to Stream

Here’s my solution for a lesser-discussed aspect of climate catastrophe as well as the carb crisis. We all know that rising ocean temperatures and increased acidification are very bad across the board. Well, the one thing that positively thrives in those situations is jellyfish. And since periodically someone raises the issue that jellyfish may strangle what’s left of the seas of life if humanity doesn’t do it first (there was a Discovery Channel program about this almost 16 years ago, not to mention Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Bright Future), I propose that someone should find a way to use jellyfish and jellyfish-related products as a substitute for the most delicious type of carbs. Look at all the keto products you see in grocery stores. Now imagine a carb substitute that helps keep the seas from dying. That, dear readers, is where I am at, and I sincerely hope you’re keeping your shit together.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Fast & Furious 9 knows that too much is never enough

As melodramatic and as nonsensical as one would expect from a series that defies the laws of physics as freely as it does whilst waxing lyrical on the importance of family, Fast & Furious 9 (or F9 as it’s being marketed) is the type of ludicrous, high-octane fluff designed for the biggest of screens.
Behind Viral VideosBBC

Cruella de Vil cosplay fan turns to TikTok in pandemic

Fans of cosplay have been unable to gather at their usual conventions because of the pandemic. Some have been finding new ways to meet others who enjoy cosplaying - the practice of dressing as a character from a film, book or video game. Heather Robbins, from Tunbridge Wells, in Kent,...
Beauty & Fashionafktavern.com

Movie Review: Cruella

With all of the live-action remakes of our favorite childhood movies being produced, I was excited to see who would be cast as my favorite villain, Cruella de Vil, and I was not let down at all. This movie changed the narrative here, even for what is supposed to be a prequel. This film shows a different evolution of the character that became Cruella, and the whole story of 101 Dalmatians. She starts as Estella, a young and clever woman who’s determined to make a name for herself in the fashion world. She meets a pair of thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they build a life and home for themselves on the streets of London. However, when Estella stumbles into a job working for fashion legend Baroness von Hellman, she embraces her wicked side to become the raucous and revenge-bent Cruella. This story tells of her upbringing and has great character development for Disney film. The ending was a very different premise from any other place that we have seen in her other iterations though. What we have seen in 101 Dalmatians has been cast to the wayside and revamped into a new modern classic. The way this film made Cruella more understandable and personally more vibrant was done masterfully. It has taken what we know of this villain and made her relatable and no longer misunderstood.
MoviesCollider

Watch 'Cruella's Paul Walter Hauser Reveal the Surprising Sidekick Inspiration for Horace

Disney's Cruella will be available on all major digital platforms starting today, and in celebration of the live-action film debuting early, Collider has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie featuring star Paul Walter Hauser revealing the surprising inspiration for his Horace accent. Cruella will also be releasing on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting September 21.
MusicThe Southern

Cruella - Craig Gillespie

© © 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Britney Spears apologises to fans for 'pretending to be OK'
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

Scarlett Johansson to Star in ‘Tower of Terror’ Movie

Picture if you will, a theme-park attraction so memorably scary, so terribly entertaining, that a motion picture company would attempt to turn it into a movie not once, but twice. This is not some imaginary scenario. This is a very real sequence of events, playing out in a world very much like our own. The only difference: This world is located in one of the more commercialized corners of ... the Twilight Zone.
Moviesenergy941.com

Disney Has Found Its Live-Action Snow White

Disney has found its live-action Snow White. Rachel Zegler, star of the upcoming West Side Story film from Steven Spielberg, will play the role of Snow White in the live-action version of the classic film. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first feature film released by Disney back...
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

10 Best Netflix Original Movies You Should Not Miss

"I Care a Lot" is a comedy thriller released in 2021. Chris Hemsworth's "Extraction" is an action-pack treat. "The Two Popes" revolves around two godmen's discussion on faith and morality. Netflix original movies are hands down some of the best movies you will find on any OTT platform. Here's a...
Moviesconversationsabouther.net

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler To Play In Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Remake

The young actress and singer Rachel Zegler has landed the role of Snow White in the live action remake to be directed by Mark Webb. Snow White, the first Disney Princess, will have her own live action film in the form of a musical. Announced two years ago, the project seems to be progressing well as Disney has just announced the name of the interpreter of the heroine created in 1936 by Walt Disney and David Hand.
ApparelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Cruella De Vil Dress Makes a Statement in Magic Kingdom

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Cruella’s fashion influence continues to wreak stylish havoc across the Disney Parks. This morning at Uptown Jewelers, we came across a new cocktail dress that is now available for purchase. Cruella De Vil Cocktail Dress – $128.