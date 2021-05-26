Oxnard | 9-year old child accidentally shoots himself
Oxnard Police Department – Incident Press Release. On May 25, 2021, at about 1130 A.M., Oxnard Police officers responded to the 1200 block South N Street regarding a nine-year-old child who accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun he located inside the residence. The weapon was easily accessible to the child, and the child thought the gun was a toy. The child was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.www.citizensjournal.us