Oxnard, CA

Oxnard | 9-year old child accidentally shoots himself

By Editorial
citizensjournal.us
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOxnard Police Department – Incident Press Release. On May 25, 2021, at about 1130 A.M., Oxnard Police officers responded to the 1200 block South N Street regarding a nine-year-old child who accidentally shot himself in the hand with a handgun he located inside the residence. The weapon was easily accessible to the child, and the child thought the gun was a toy. The child was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

www.citizensjournal.us
