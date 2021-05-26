Oxnard | 9-year old child accidentally shoots himself

On May 12, 2021, at approximately 10:57 AM, an officer on routine patrol was flagged down by a victim in the area of 5th Place and Bard Road, who told the officer that his car had been recently stolen and he had followed it to the area. The officer located the stolen white, Chevy SUV a short distance away and conducted a traffic enforcement stop. The vehicle yielded and the driver, identified as Griselda Diaz, was arrested without incident. She was charged with 10851 CVC Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle and transported to Ventura County Main Jail.