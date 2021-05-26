Cancel
Bethlehem, PA

Musikfest announces long-awaited return to normal for early August, reveals headliner schedule

By Connor Lagore
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 13 days ago
It’s been nearly two years since anyone raised their mug of beer in celebration at Festplatz or jumped out of their seat to dance at the Wind Creek Steel Stage. But that’s fortunately going to change later this summer, thanks to the long-awaited return of the Lehigh Valley’s favorite summer tradition.

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

Bethlehem, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

A new South Bethlehem mobile market starts Wednesday

There’s a new mobile food market coming to South Bethlehem this week. The Kellyn Foundation’s mobile market is scheduled to be on Mechanic Street from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday starting June 9. The market will set up shop on Mechanic between Taylor and Polk streets in the Bethlehem Parking Authority’s Mechanic Street 3 Lot.
Easton, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

This week in Lehigh Valley history: Local canoeist detained in Cuba in 1971; we find the Valley’s best cheesesteak in 2011 (June 6-12)

Lehigh Valley Then is a new periodic series that recalls headlines from lehighvalleylive.com affiliate The Express-Times and its predecessors from 10, 25, 50, 100 and 150 years ago. These stories were pulled from microfilm at the Easton Area Public Library. The original text is edited for clarity and length. This...
Allentown, PAlehighvalleystyle.com

Netflix Star Madison Reyes Talks Life in the Lehigh Valley

In the pantheon of female-fronted rock groups, there are bands both real (Blondie, Jefferson Airplane, No Doubt) and not so real (Josie and the Pussycats, Jem and the Holograms). Julie and the Phantoms would fall into the latter category; after all, according to the premise of the Netflix original series, three of the group’s four members are showing up for gigs from the afterlife. But one thing that’s very real about this band is the talent of the young musicians who are part of it, including Allentown’s own Madison Reyes, who plays the titular role.
Macungie, PAAllentown Morning Call

Macungie man returns to ‘Jeopardy!’ Monday night for Tournament of Champions

A Lehigh Valley man who won more than $100,000 on “Jeopardy!” in 2019 will be competing Monday on the show’s Tournament of Champions. Ryan Bilger, a Gettysburg College graduate and history buff from Macungie, will be playing in the tournament’s quarterfinals against Jason Zuffranieri, a math teacher from Albuquerque, and Sarah Jett Rayburn, a writer and stay at home mom from Hutto, Texas.
Allentown, PATimes News

ArtsQuest gets grant for jazz performances

ArtsQuest has been approved for a $20,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support The SteelStacks Jazz Series. This project will support SteelStacks jazz performances with education and outreach activities. ArtsQuest’s project is among the more than 1,100 projects across America totaling nearly $27 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2021 funding.
Bethlehem, PAAllentown Morning Call

All our photos from Lehigh Valley proms last weekend

Lehigh Valley prom season was in full swing this weekend with 6 proms around the region, including a combined event between Liberty and Freedom high schools in Bethlehem. The Morning Call was there to take photos of the big night. View all of our prom galleries from this weekend below. And check back throughout the rest of prom season at mcall.com/prom to view all of our galleries.
Bethlehem, PATimes News

Funfgeld delighted with 113th Bach Fest virtual format

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem presents the 113th Bethlehem Bach Festival with live-streaming of concerts and events. The last Bach Festival was in 2019. There was no Festival held in 2020. There will be no audiences at performances, which can be seen and heard via the Bach Choir’s live-streaming partner,...
Carbon County, PATimes News

Cicadas emerging, but our area might be spared

A creature with one of the most unique life cycles on earth will be visible around Eastern Pennsylvania in the coming weeks. The 17-year cicadas will emerge from the ground sometime around or after Memorial Day to complete a life cycle they began in 2004. They should be seen, and...
Drinkslehighvalleystyle.com

Faces of the Valley: The Face of Women in Distilling

Five bold leaders: Carly Butters Snyder, Tessa Koss, Michele Huzela-Keiser, Caitlin Fenstermacher and Vicky Zisman are helping set the future direction of Eight Oaks Farm Distillery. Tessa, manager of the Farm Distillery Kitchen, leads the in-person experience customers have come to love when they visit; Caitlin, director of distillery operations, is responsible for creating the award-winning spirits popular both locally and throughout Pennsylvania; Michele, event manager, leads the work with organizations in the Lehigh Valley and helps share the Eight Oaks experience with the community; Vicky is responsible for the on/off premises sales efforts, as well as Eight Oaks’ Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion efforts as the JEDI advisor, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table; while Carly, chief operating officer, pulls it all together—taking care of the crew and the customer experience, with an eye toward Eight Oaks’ continued growth and their future. Intelligent, powerful and dedicated, these women demonstrate visionary leadership and a commitment to Eight Oaks’ purpose: to help make their community a better place.
Macungie, PAPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions 2021 starts Monday | Who is guest host? When to watch the Lehigh Valley’s winner.

The “Jeopardy!” 2021 Tournament of Champions, the first without long-time host Alex Trebek, begins Monday night. First up is a four-game winner from the Lehigh Valley, Ryan Bilger, of Macungie, against one of the show’s top competitors, Jason Zuffranieri. Popular “Jeopardy!” champ Buzzy Cohen is guest host for the 2021...
Allentown, PATimes News

Ritz Barbecue reopens at Allentown Fairgrounds

Ritz Barbecue at the Allentown Fairgrounds was the scene of a ribbon cutting-ceremony on April 16 to mark its return to business. The restaurant closed when the former owners decided they could no longer operate the restaurant, a Lehigh Valley icon since 1927. Dan and Laurie Wuchter purchased the Ritz...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Top 5 things to do in the Lehigh Valley this weekend include Paws at the Park, LV Beer Week, and Pilates with Goats

Paws at the Park Food, Pets & More to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville: The Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce is hosting, for the first time, “Paws at the Park” 12-2 p.m. Sunday. This is a pet-friendly event to benefit the Sanctuary at Haafsville, a volunteer-based organization providing nurturing environment for animals in need. There will be adoptable dogs and kittens (although they will ...
Northampton, PAthevalleyledger.com

“Not-so-Mini” May Uptown Street Fair Returns in Northampton

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on May 22nd!. When COVID-19 struck down Uptown Northampton Street Fair in September 2020, the community felt its absence – the...
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Things to do: Bach Choir to hold virtual Bach Festival

The Bethlehem Bach Festival is back. After canceling the 2020 Bach Festival due to the pandemic, The Bach Choir of Bethlehem has announced it will hold the 113th Bethlehem Bach Festival as its first-ever virtual festival, with livestreamed concerts and events on Friday and Saturday. While audiences will not be...