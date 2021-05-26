Cancel
Netflix to Adapt Tolstoy’s ‘Anna Karenina’ in First Russian Original Drama

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is reimagining Leo Tolstoy’s iconic novel Anna Karenina in its first-ever Russian original series. Produced by Moscow-based 1-2-3 Production, ANNA K (working title) is a lavish and contemporary retelling of the literary classic, one of the world’s most well-known novels. The titular Anna will be played by Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova, who has starred in films such as The Wolverine and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Leo Tolstoy
Svetlana Khodchenkova
#Drama Series#Original Films#Adapt Tolstoy#Russian#Director Original Series#Socialite Anna#21st Century Russia#Literature#Love#Themes#Cosmopolitan Moscow#St Petersburg#Australia
Brazil
Russia
