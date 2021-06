These are the most interesting times on Wall Street. We’ve never had this set of circumstances, so no one can claim to be an expert. In addition, the indices are at all-time highs, so it’s hard to find cheap stocks to buy. This is a near perfect Goldilocks situation because of all the stimulus. There is inflation, but those in charge of watching it – the Federal Reserve – said they will ignore it. Stocks are in a bullish mode as a result and the bears went into hibernation.