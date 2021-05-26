Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New East Coast Recreational Market Spurs Real Estate Land Rush for Cannabis Properties

By Rachael Green
Benzinga
 15 days ago

While federal legalization still hangs in the balance, more and more states are easing long-standing restrictions on the use of cannabis. In the 2020 election, all 6 states that put forward ballot measures to legalize or decriminalize cannabis passed those measures with strong support. This brings us to a total of 36 states with some level of legalization. As more states move in this direction, real estate investors are rushing to grab up cannabis properties so they can take a piece of an industry that’s anticipated to grow to $41.5 billion by 2025.

www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Legalization#Cannabis Cultivation#Recreational Cannabis#Property Investment#Government Property#Retail Investors#Sale Leasebacks#Iipr#Reit Rrb#Columbia Care Inc#Neo#Cchw#Cresco Labs Inc#Cse#Crlbf#Cannabis Businesses#Cannabis Operations#Real Estate Investors#Cannabis Producers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
Related
Real EstateRealEstateRama

5 Tips for New Real Estate Investors

One of the most popular areas of investing that people consider is the property market. Whether you’re looking to earn a quick return through wholesaling and flipping, or earn ongoing passive income from rental properties, there are dozens of strategies that can be used to make real estate investing profitable. Here are five things that you should consider before venturing into the property investment market.
Real Estatespartanburg.com

Real Estate Market Explodes in Wake of Pandemic

Written by Jennifer Bringle, Carolina Public Press. Winston-Salem real estate agent Jason Bragg can’t remember the last time he saw a home market as hot as North Carolina’s is right now. “I had a listing two weeks ago where we had over a hundred showings —everybody lined up for a...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Xinyuan Real Estate Announces The Completion Of Five Newly Constructed Properties

BEIJING, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("Xinyuan" or "the Company") (XIN) - Get Report, an NYSE-listed real estate developer and property manager operating primarily in China and also in other countries, today announced its completion of five newly constructed properties, including Zhengzhou International New City III, Jinan Royal Spring Palace, Chengdu Xinyuan City, Zhengzhou Fancy City II, and Tianjin Spring Royal Palace.
Real Estateremax.ca

Affordability Concerns in the Perth Real Estate Market

The Canadian real estate market has been one of the most fascinating industries to watch throughout the post-coronavirus global economic recovery. Despite the havoc that the COVID-19 public health crisis inflicted upon the nation, enormous growth was seen in the housing sector from coast to coast. Since the Great Recession more than a decade ago, a handful of municipalities captured international headlines on account of their strong real estate market performance: Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa, and some may even include Hamilton in this list. Yet, today, it is the areas outside the major urban centres, small towns, and cottage country that are driving a substantial portion of the housing boom when it comes to the Ontario real estate market. The Perth real estate market is one of these.
Brownsville, TXtexasborderbusiness.com

The Effects of the Real Estate Market on Brownsville

The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce would like to invite the community to participate in this valuable discussion regarding The Effects of The Real Estate Market on Brownsville with expert guest speakers from the Brownsville/SPI Board of Realtors, cdcb | Come Dream. Come Build, and Zavaleta Realty. Guest Speakers:. David Ramirez...
StocksMoney Morning

Three Famous Cannabis Stocks to Sell (and Two to Buy)

The single biggest edge cannabis investors have in 2021 is… they're early to the show, with the best seats in the house. Never mind that cannabis is already a perfectly legal $17.5 billion industry in the overwhelming majority of U.S. states and territories and a thriving $4.7 billion business across all of Canada – though, those profits have been great.
Real Estatecounsellorstitle.net

Future Sustainability of the Real Estate Market Part 2

More houses are selling above list price than at any other time since records have been kept on such data. In some cases and in some areas, homes are selling on average in 17 days. Some buyers were so anxious to flee their current urban properties that according to a Redfin survey of approximately 2,000 homebuyers, 63% said they bid on a home they hadn’t seen in person yet. The flight of homebuyers to less densely populated regions created significant demand in suburbs and other rural areas where real estate taxes were significantly lower than those in the urban regions. Low-tax states not only gave them better value per square foot but also gave them an incentive when it came to real estate tax rates. Typically these low-tax states either had low income tax rates or no income tax at all. States such as Texas, Florida and North Carolina were beneficiaries of this migration.
Marketscanadiancannabiswire.com

CannabisNewsBreaks – The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER) Announces Plans to Join Russell Microcap Index

Company: The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ: WTER) (CSE: WTER), the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, is set to join the Russell Microcap(R) Index. The company will join the index at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021. Membership in the Russell Microcap Index remains in place for one year. In addition, companies on the index are automatically included in appropriate growth and value style indexes; membership for Russell indexes are determined by FTSE Russell based primarily on objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. Investment managers and institutional investors rely on Russell indexes as benchmarks for active investment strategies. In the announcement, WTER noted that an estimated $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes, which are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. “We are honored to be included in the Russell Microcap Index,” said The Alkaline Water Company president and CEO Richard A. Wright in the press release. “Joining the Nasdaq exchange two and a half years ago brought our company visibility in the investment community. Our addition to the Russell Microcap Index will only heighten the awareness of our stock on Wall Street. According to Nielsen for the 52 weeks ending 4/24/21, we continued to outperform the category over 2x in sales volume and over 13x in unit volume. We are now the largest independent alkaline water company in the country, and we are seeing accelerated growth in our single-serve, aluminum and flavored waters. Our clients, consumers and shareholders are all important to us, and we’re working hard to add value for each of them.”
Riverside County, CAPosted by
Suzy Valentin Realtor

Riverside California Real Estate Market

In this California Housing Market update I will be covering the May 2021 Real Estate Market for Riverside California, which is located in Riverside County. According to the California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), as of June 5, 2021 Currently there are 213 Single Family Residence Homes for Sale in Riverside CA. They are selling between $310,000 - $3,249,000.
Celina, TXswbc.com

SWBC Real Estate Purchases Land in Celina for Multi-Family Development

SAN ANTONIO/DALLAS (June 9, 2021) – SWBC Real Estate, LLC, announced that it recently purchased nearly 24 acres in Celina, Texas, for the development of a two-phase, 540-unit Class A multi-family property. The properties will be located at the intersection of Legacy Drive and Frontier Parkway situated just to the west of the Dallas North Tollway in northern Dallas-Fort Worth.
Real Estate425business.com

Report: Puget Sound’s Industrial Real Estate Market Sizzling

The Puget Sound industrial real estate market continues to sizzle. Per a new CBRE report, warehouse and distribution property sales topped $400 million through May, including first-quarter sales of $271.6 million that were the second highest in the last decade. This amount is only slightly lower than the $274.9 million recorded in first quarter 2018.
Sarasota County, FLLongboat Observer

Revved-up real estate market helps Longboat property values rebound

Early projections show a 5.37% increase in Longboat Key's property values compared to a drop in 2020. It appears Longboat Key’s year-to-year taxable property values will rebound after falling last year for the first time since 2013. The Property Appraisers Offices in Sarasota and Manatee counties provided the town with...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

Madison Capital Nabs $75M for Multifamily and Self-Storage Growth

Vertically integrated real estate firm Madison Capital Group has nabbed a $75 million growth capital investment from private equity firm FrontRange Capital Partners. Denver-based FrontRange focuses on investments in real estate and high-growth real estate businesses and said in a statement that its partnership will help Madison execute its strategic plan and accelerate growth. The firm currently owns, operates, acquires and develops suburban multifamily properties and self storage facilities in 13 states and is actively expanding across the Sunbelt, a market that’s seen unprecedented gains during the pandemic.
Real Estatejusticenewsflash.com

New York Real Estate and Marijuana-Part 2

Therefore, once the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) issues a license application, you are interested in applying for an adult cannabis license. One of the first decisions applicants need to make is where they intend to operate.As we discussed earlier about the Marijuana Regulatory and Taxation Act (MRTA) and part 1 In this series, applicants need to prove that they own or have (through a lease or management agreement) the physical location where the applicant will operate in their initial 2-year license.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The Active Investment Company Alliance (AICA) Announces Their June 17th AICA's Income Spotlight: Investment Ideas For Client Portfolios With Inflation In Mind

RICHMOND, Va., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn More & Register: https://aicalliance.org/aica-event/AICAIncomeSpotlightSummer2021/. AICA is pleased to announce a half-day education event for Financial Advisors Institutional Investors and Individual Investors covering two timely topics to assist clients in learning about income focused funds that should do well in an inflationary environment. We have secured 2 CFP CE credits for attendees and financial press are welcome.
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Freudenberg-NOK and The Granite Group officials held a groundbreaking ceremony of their future 64,000-square-foot facility in Londonderry. The warehouse addition will increase the overall size of the building to 305,624 square feet. Freudenberg-NOK will move into the new addition while The Granite Group, a wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating, cooling & water supplies, will take over the existing square footage. The buildings are adjacent to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport runway. Glenbervie Inc. selected Manchester-based PROCON as the designer and construction manager for the project.