8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.