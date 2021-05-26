EV Stocks: A Tale Of Two Resistance Levels

As retail traders flock to meme stocks amid a broader cryptocurrency sell-off, the prices of these stocks have been skyrocketing. However, with U.S. regulators monitoring for signs of manipulation and violations of market rules, it is less likely that these stocks will witness a GameStop-like short squeeze. Given that meme stock rallies are simply the result of speculation by amateur investors, the momentum in these stocks is expected to fizzle out soon. So, that is in-part why Wall Street analysts are extremely bearish on popular meme stocks AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), GameStop (GME), and Blackberry (TSX:BB), and expect them to tumble 40% or more in the near term. Read on to lean more.It appears that day traders have regained their zest for meme stocks as cryptocurrency continues to wobble, with prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH)—two of the most popular cryptocurrencies—plunging since May. While meme stocks are in the spotlight again, as evidenced by AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s (AMC) 95% rally on June 2, Wall Street analysts believe substantial declines in these stocks are looming.