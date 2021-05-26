Why Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.