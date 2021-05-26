Cancel
Stocks

Why Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Is Surging Today

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
 17 days ago

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares are trading higher by 48% at $2.19 Wednesday morning after the company, and Sinovant Sciences, announced topline results from the Phase 3 trial of lefamulin in Chinese adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. Nabriva Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Nabriva is engaged in...

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bruns H. Grayson Sells 723 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

Vertex, Incyte fall; Precigen, Magnachip rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $23.75 to $193.02. The biotechnology company ended development of a potential treatment for a genetic condition that targets the liver. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., down $1.21 to $42.87. Investors remained cautious about the beaten down...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Hawaiian Holdings Stock Is Falling Today

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, has been on a roll of late, with investors excited about the passenger carrier's prospects heading into the summer travel season. But the rally stalled on Thursday. Shares were down by 12% at 3:23 p.m. EDT as traders came to the view that most of the potential upside was already priced into the stock.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Soared Today

The South Korean semiconductor company just got a second acquisition offer. Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE: MX) soared Friday morning, and were up by 11.3% as of 11:53 a.m. EDT after the company received an unsolicited buyout offer. The new offer carries a better price than a buyout agreement that was announced in March.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Novan Shares Are Surging Today

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) shares are trading higher by 59% at $14.37 Friday morning after the company reported the B-SIMPLE4 pivotal Phase 3 trial of SB206 achieved statistical significance for the primary endpoint and no serious adverse events were reported. Novan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that provides nitric oxide-based therapies...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amicus Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.
StocksInvestorPlace

CCXI Stock: 12 Things to Know About ChemoCentryx as Shares Surge Today

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock is on the rise Friday as investors boost it higher in anticipation of one of its treatments getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what potential investors in CCXI stock need to know about its movement on Friday. While there’s no recent news...
Stocksdrpgazette.com

Most Active Drug Manufacturer Stocks: NASDAQ:OGI, NASDAQ:TXMD, NASDAQ:ENDP, NASDAQ:ACB

Following are the major NASDAQ Morning movers from Biotech Industry on Friday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) stock jumped 0.6297% to $3.1799. Stock has been consolidating around these levels from last 5 trading sessions. The stock is witnessing a volume of 2.52 million shares traded for the session, compared its 30-day average volume of 11.88 million shares. 52-week range of the stock is $1.01-$6.45.
StocksBusiness Insider

66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares jumped 302.3% to close at $21.00 on Thursday. Shares of the biopharmaceutical firm touched an intraday high of $77.77, running up 1,387%. On May 7, in the latest press statement put out by Orphazyme, it said its application for arimoclomol, which will be branded as MIPLYFFA for Niemann-Pick disease type C, is under priority review with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — with the expected Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date of June 17.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Reviewing Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings. Profitability. This table compares Immunocore and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $258.91 with a high of $307.00 and a low of $205.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Abbott Laboratories's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $110.21. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Vaxart Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) were skyrocketing 27.6% higher as of 11:52 a.m. EDT on Friday. The huge gain came after Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating. Rahimi set a price target of $18, reflecting a premium of more than 150% over Vaxart's closing price on Thursday.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Getting Hammered Today

Shares of rare disease giant Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) are poised for a major sell-off today. The company's shares fell by as much as 14.5% in pre-market trading Friday morning in response to the biotech's decision to discontinue the clinical program for VX-864, an experimental treatment for the rare genetic disorder alpha-1 antitrypsin (AATD).
WWEPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why WWE Stock Jumped 21.5% Today

Shares of entertainment stock World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) jumped as much as 21.5% in trading on Wednesday as Reddit investors piled into the stock. Shares settled off their peak late in the day but were still up 10.8% at 2 p.m. EDT. So what. World Wrestling Entertainment stock was trending...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $896,625.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
StocksBusiness Insider

Why ServiceNow's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares are trading higher after Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on the stock, announced a $695 price target and added the stock to its Conviction List. ServiceNow also announced an integration deal with Zscaler to offer enterprise cloud data control and threat detection and response. ServiceNow...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Sells $95,734.80 in Stock

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
StocksBenzinga

Why Aethlon Medical's Stock Is Plunging Today

After surging 400% yesterday, Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) shares are trading lower after the company announced a 1.38-million share registered direct offering priced at $9 per share. The gross proceeds to Aethlon, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $12.425 million. Aethlon...