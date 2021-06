Having just wrapped up an expansion that has been described as many—yours truly included—as some of the best writing in video gaming out there, Final Fantasy 14 for PS4, PS5, and PC, has been getting quite a surge in popularity. With its next expansion, Endwalker, slated for later in the year, many players are tempted to try the MMORPG out and see what all the hype is about. More so with the game being heavily discounted during Sony’s Days of Play 2021 sale. Luckily for you, we’ve got all the details. Here’s how you can go about playing Final Fantasy 14.