Hacksmith Industries is a YouTube channel that has been around a pretty long time and provides some awesome content. The channel focuses on making prototypes of all kinds of items from popular culture, such as films, television and video games. The channel is unique in that they explain the engineering process as they go, making for a channel that is both highly informative and a lot of fun. Some of the items they have made in the past include Captain America’s shield, a Star Wars Lightsabre, Iron Man’s repulsors, the Maunever Gear from the anime Attack on Titan and more. Hacksmith Industries also works with the actual companies behind these products to bring them to life and that is the case with their most recent video: a recreation of the Rapid-Fire CD Launcher from the Far Cry 6 trailer.