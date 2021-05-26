Cancel
Little River County, AR

Flood Advisory issued for Little River, Miller by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 09:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Little River; Miller The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid River Rises for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas East Central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1143 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding from heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid creek and stream rises have already caused flooding and flash flooding in Texarkana and Akin Creek, specifically where Akin Creek crosses Highway 59 southwest of Texarkana. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Mandeville and Mount Pleasant. Texarkana and Akin Creek are currently experiencing flooding, with portions of US59 under water.

Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Howard; Lafayette; Little River; Miller; Nevada; Sevier FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southwest Arkansas...Louisiana southeast Oklahoma and Texas, including the following areas, in southwest Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Howard, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada and Sevier. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Webster and Winn. In southeast Oklahoma, McCurtain. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur and Wood. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning * Rainfall totals of 2 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Shreveport, LATexarkana Gazette

Forecast calls for several more inches of rain this week

TEXARKANA — Bowie and Miller counties could see several more inches of rain this week, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport. The hazardous weather outlook issued by the NWS is for Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Southeast Oklahoma. Rain and widespread thunderstorms returned late on Sunday and the...
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Red River, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through Wednesday morning * A large area of moderate to heavy rainfall will continue to overspread East Texas, much of Southwest Arkansas, and North Louisiana tonight, over areas that remain saturated in wake of very heavy rainfall that has fallen since Sunday. Additional rainfall amounts of one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts, will be possible through early Wednesday morning. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers.
Hempstead County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 19:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Sevier SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LITTLE RIVER...WESTERN HEMPSTEAD...SOUTHERN SEVIER AND SOUTHEASTERN HOWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winthrop, or 7 miles northeast of Foreman, moving east at 40 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ashdown, Mineral Springs, Foreman, Wilton, Tollette, Winthrop, Ben Lomond, Saratoga, Oak Grove, Bright Star and Browntown.
Hempstead County, ARweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard; Little River; Sevier The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Sevier County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern Howard County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 445 PM CDT. * At 407 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ben Lomond, or 9 miles west of Mineral Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Mineral Springs, Tollette, Ben Lomond, Saratoga, Oak Grove, Ozan, Bright Star and Browntown. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Columbia County, ARweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 08:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Miller; Nevada; Union SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN MILLER...LAFAYETTE NORTHWESTERN UNION...COLUMBIA COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 745 PM CDT At 647 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McNeil to near Fouke. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Smackover, Stamps, Waldo, Lewisville, Norphlet, McNeil, Fouke, Bradley, Taylor, Buckner, Bussey, Mount Holly, Smithland, Canfield, Village, Macedonia, Lisbon, Calhoun and Mount Vernon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas...and northwestern Louisiana.