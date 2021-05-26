Flood Advisory issued for Little River, Miller by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 09:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Little River; Miller The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Rapid River Rises for Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas East Central Bowie County in northeastern Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1143 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported ongoing flooding from heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid creek and stream rises have already caused flooding and flash flooding in Texarkana and Akin Creek, specifically where Akin Creek crosses Highway 59 southwest of Texarkana. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Texarkana, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Mandeville and Mount Pleasant. Texarkana and Akin Creek are currently experiencing flooding, with portions of US59 under water.alerts.weather.gov