Quincy!! Quincy!! Quincy!!Close to the beach and public transportation... this ranch home with a beautifully renovated kitchen offers so much and beyond being super close to Boston and major amenities. Hardwood floors, central air, kitchen with cathedral ceilings, stainless appliances, finished basement that has a family room, bedroom and full bath that could easily by a teen suite, au-pair quarters or just a traditional in-law potential for the extended family and all on a corner lot which puts this house on a side street. 1 car garage and shed in a fenced in yard this house has everything you need and puts you super close to everything else! Showings start at the open house on Sunday 11-1pm, please email listing broker if you will be attending.