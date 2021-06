Susana Díaz, Juan Espadas and Luis Ángel Hierro pose before the debate. The main two candidates for the primaries of the PSOE Andalusian to elect the candidate for the Presidency of the Board, Susana Díaz and Juan Espadas, have avoided entering the “melee” in the first debate in the history of this federation on the occasion of internal elections. The third competitor, the university professor and former MP Luis Ángel Hierro, yes he has thrown some “taunts”, more to Espadas than to Díaz, who has been calm and confident during the debate, an image far removed from the one he showed in the 2017 primaries in which he faced Pedro Sánchez, while Juan Espadas seemed somewhat more tense in certain moments.