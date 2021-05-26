George Floyd anniversary: One year later, has anything changed?
One tumultuous year after the murder of George Floyd, our country and industry continue to grapple with deep-seated issues like systemic racism and our nation’s troubled history around race. In last year’s August cover story, “Long Hard Road,” we spoke with various members of the industry about what they were seeing and their hopes and expectations for the future. We recently checked back in with Felipe Barganier and Desiree Coleman to get their perspectives on where things currently stand.www.benefitspro.com