Hamblen County, TN

Poole presents budget request to County Commission

By DREW C. ROBINSON, Tribune Staff Writer
Citizen Tribune
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaving roads and replacing trucks were topics at the center of discussion when Hamblen County Road Superintendent Barry Poole presented the budget requests for the Highway department to the Hamblen County Commission Budget Committee Tuesday evening. “We’re going to try to do 10 miles this year,” said Poole. “There’s money...

