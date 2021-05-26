Wolf says he's comfortable with lifting Covid restrictions Monday
Pennsylvania remains on track to lift all of its Covid-19 mitigation measures, except for masking, as expected on Memorial Day. Gov. Tom Wolf said he was comfortable with the May 31 date during a news conference Wednesday morning in Lancaster County despite rumors that it could be moved up by a few days to include more of the Memorial Day weekend. Wolf didn’t comment on that specifically, but he said the bipartisan joint Covid-19 vaccine task had selected Memorial Day.www.bizjournals.com