Film Review – “Cruella”

The horror-proximate fantasy “Lamb,” which opens Friday in theatres, is the first feature by the Icelandic director Valdimar Jóhannsson (who co-wrote the script with the musician and novelist Sjón), and it plays more like a calling card, a display of professionalism, than an experience. There are only about twenty minutes of its one-and-three-quarter-hour running time that sustain any interest, thanks to a late-breaking twist of industrial-strength cleverness. The narrative trickery that sets up the story—and the sense of a setup is palpable throughout—results in a grossly oversimplified tale that reeks of cynicism. “Lamb” preens and strains to be admired even as it reduces its characters to pieces on a game board and its actors to puppets.

