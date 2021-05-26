ZBG Token (ZT) Hits Market Cap of $9.33 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $133,565.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.