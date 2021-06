One of the things that makes the best Apple Watch so great is the ability to receive notifications on your wrist. If someone texts you, you can quickly look on your Apple Watch to see who it was and what it says — that's super convenient. The same goes for a plethora of apps that can send notifications to your Apple Watch in watch OS 7. Whether it's about your upcoming appointment, a message from a friend, or a notification from your favorite weather app saying it's going to rain, getting a notification on your wrist is a real time-saver. However, there are some notification settings in watchOS 7 that you may not know about, and you can change them right on your Apple Watch. Here's how to manage Apple Watch notification settings.