Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Ex Dividend#Capital Investment#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Securities Trading#Scotiabank#Royal Bank Of Canada#Td Securities#Cibc#Bmo Capital Markets#News Ratings#Marketbeat Com#Ap Un Shares#Ap Un Stock#Company#Trading Volume#Market Cap#Trading Hours#Form Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Real Estate Investment
News Break
United Nations
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$138.00 at CSFB

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CSFB Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$42.00

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$45.30.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Target Price at $23.60

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Scotiabank Increases Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$157.00

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$156.89.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canaccord Genuity Raises Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$9.00

RAY.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Stingray Group in a research report on Friday.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.25 target price on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

ARES has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.43.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$87.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$97.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.50 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$89.71.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Markel worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk Sells 50,859 Shares

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,786.40.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Credit Suisse Group Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$135.00

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Desjardins upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $275.00

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$275.00 and last traded at C$204.39, with a volume of 79837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$201.45. Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at CIBC

Several other research analysts have also commented on OR. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Forsta AP Fonden Sells 33,700 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.