Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$132.75.