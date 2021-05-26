Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (AP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th
Shares of AP.UN stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.84. The stock has a market cap of C$5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$44.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57.www.modernreaders.com