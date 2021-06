Many of the events of the past few months have caused me to reflect on my identity as an Asian American. “Stop Asian Hate” has become the definitive new outcry of an Asian American community that has experienced years and years of maltreatment in a country that boasts its diversity. This is a sensitive subject to grasp and have a candid discussion about, so I really want to stress that this is a pure reflection on my own thoughts as a Korean American having grown up and lived in the United States my entire life.