Three Lasting Digital Priorities for Financial Institutions

In a Nutshell: Customers open checking or savings accounts, apply for credit cards, and take out loans with their financial institutions of choice every day. But they may not stop to consider how the institutions are using their funds. In fact, some big banks help support the fossil fuel industry and other industries that work against climate change. Aspiration offers banking services and credit and debit cards that are guaranteed to fight climate change. Customers can actually offset their carbon footprints simply by making purchases with their Aspiration cards. The company’s new credit card plants a tree for every transaction and allows the customer to round up to plant a tree as well. Aspiration customers can also earn cashback rewards, so they can do good for the planet and their wallets at the same time.