Three Lasting Digital Priorities for Financial Institutions

finextra.com
 13 days ago

COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on the financial services industry, driven by fast changing consumer habits and expectations. While many of these changes have been underway for some time, the pandemic accelerated many digital trends and put a spotlight on the new ways of conducting personal finances and business banking. As a result, banks and financial institutions have had to radically rethink their models, products, and services to compete with the growing number of new entrants and digital offerings.

www.finextra.com
