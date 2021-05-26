Vote for Iowa’s Best Burger in the Battle Against New York’s
The Iowa Beef Industry Council has challenged another state's beef council to a beef-off!. Back in April, the Iowa Beef Industry Council announced the 2021 winner of Iowa's annual Best Burger Contest. The crown went to the Bino Burger from Bambino’s in Ossian, Iowa. The article from the Iowa Beef website says that "the flavor, creativity, and hospitality, which abounds at Bambino’s, have helped this small-town establishment secure Iowa’s 2021 Best Burger award." Since the announcement, Bambino's has seen a huge influx of customers from all over the state. A Facebook post from May 7th reads:q985.fm