Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Vote for Iowa’s Best Burger in the Battle Against New York’s

By Courtlin
Posted by 
Q98.5
Q98.5
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Iowa Beef Industry Council has challenged another state's beef council to a beef-off!. Back in April, the Iowa Beef Industry Council announced the 2021 winner of Iowa's annual Best Burger Contest. The crown went to the Bino Burger from Bambino’s in Ossian, Iowa. The article from the Iowa Beef website says that "the flavor, creativity, and hospitality, which abounds at Bambino’s, have helped this small-town establishment secure Iowa’s 2021 Best Burger award." Since the announcement, Bambino's has seen a huge influx of customers from all over the state. A Facebook post from May 7th reads:

q985.fm
Q98.5

Q98.5

Waterloo, IA
208
Followers
1K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Q98.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q985.fm/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
State
New York State
City
Dubuque, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Sumner, IA
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Local
Iowa Government
City
Vinton, IA
City
Waverly, IA
City
Waterloo, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Mason City, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Burger#Food Drink#Good Burger#Bambino#The Des Moines Register#The Hot Smokey#Ale N#Angus Pub#Syracuse#Midwest Beef Production#Mt Pleasant#April#Ossian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Statecrossroadstoday.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remained in place Monday for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters worked to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created...
Iowa StatePosted by
WDBO

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa — (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder...
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty

After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college baseball player finally got his first chance at the plate. Train derailment causes northwest Iowa town evacuation. A fiery train derailment in northwest Iowa prompted people to evacuate. Iowa kindergarteners spread joy by waving to patients receiving treatment. Updated: 6 hours...