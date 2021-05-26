BMPO UPWP Public Review and Comment
The Berkshire MPO is seeking public comment on the 2022 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) – The 2022 UPWP is a list, budget and description of all federally funded transportation planning work to be performed between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, mostly by staff of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) and consultants working for BRPC, under the auspices of the Berkshire Metropolitan Planning Organization.berkshireplanning.org
