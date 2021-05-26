Savaria Co. (SIS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on June 10th
SIS stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.18. The company had a trading volume of 91,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.25. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$11.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.63.