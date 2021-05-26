The Flat Earth Documentary Hidden Gem You Can Watch On Netflix

Big history is an attempt to understand the course of events in the universe at an extremely large scale. Most history is at the biographical scale, looking at periods of up to a single lifetime. At that scale, history is very contingent — things could easily have gone otherwise. It may seem increasingly difficult to say things about longer timescales, but on closer examination, it appears to get easier — just as it can be almost impossible to predict whether a particular atom will decay within the next half-life, but easy to predict that it will decay after a thousand half-lives. Or, for another example, it is hard to predict what will happen to the stock market this week, but much easier to predict it will rise substantially over the next century.