Quincy FFA attends virtual state convention

By Submitted content
qvpr.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe 91st Washington State FFA Convention was held virtually May 13-15, 2021. The state officers and award presenters were on stage in the Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum on the campus of WSU Pullman just like usual but there were no screaming kids in the stands, they were all back home watching online wishing they were there.

