Quincy FFA attends virtual state convention

Twenty four Paulding FFA students attended the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio, on Sept. 21. There were hundreds of booths for the students to visit so they could learn more about the many different businesses in agriculture. There were also field demonstrations which included the newest technological advances in the farming industry. While at Farm Science Review the students were given an assignment. They had to pick a booth and interview a person about their agriculture business or service and find out their history and what education is needed for this career field. The students also were able to meet with many different universities and colleges to learn more about different degrees available in the agriculture industry.

PAULDING, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO