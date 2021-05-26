The Huge Prank That Was Played On Jennifer Aniston On The Set Of Friends

Now that's a throwback Thursday. Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox found a fun way to celebrate the premiere of the Friends reunion on HBO Max. Aniston went "like, way, way" back in her social media post, sharing an interview she did on set in what seems to have been before the show premiered in 1994. "[We're] pretty much in shock every day that we come to work and we just realize how well we all get along," Aniston tells the interviewer as the clip opens. "No one gets on anyone's nerves, and no one gets picked on more than the other," she adds.