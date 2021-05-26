The Huge Prank That Was Played On Jennifer Aniston On The Set Of Friends
When you get to work with your friends every day, it might be easy to get distracted from work as you play around with one another. This also opens the doors for pranks, something that often happens between actors on sets of television shows and movies. "Friends" was no exception. The hit NBC sitcom ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, and the six stars of the series had an incredible bond. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry were thicker than thieves while filming the hit NBC series, which resulted in many character breaks during filming.www.looper.com