Consumer Reports: How to Avoid High Used Car Prices Right Now
The car market is all about give and take. What may be good for sellers is not always good for buyers, and vice versa. Right now, a global chip shortage has sent used car prices sky-high as supply chains dry up. Those looking to purchase a new vehicle have turned to the used market in light of the delays in supply, pushing prices higher. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has a few tips and tricks to get around this boom in the used car market.www.motorbiscuit.com