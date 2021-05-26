Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Consumer Reports: How to Avoid High Used Car Prices Right Now

By Chase Bierenkoven
Posted by 
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The car market is all about give and take. What may be good for sellers is not always good for buyers, and vice versa. Right now, a global chip shortage has sent used car prices sky-high as supply chains dry up. Those looking to purchase a new vehicle have turned to the used market in light of the delays in supply, pushing prices higher. Thankfully, Consumer Reports has a few tips and tricks to get around this boom in the used car market.

www.motorbiscuit.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Reports#Used Car#Car Buyers#The Used#Consumer Prices#Consumer Demand#Market Prices#Consumer Electronics#Car Prices#Sedan Prices#Increasing Demand#Manufacturers#Supply Chains#Sellers#Semiconductor Production#Semiconductors#Modern Electronics#Suvs#Sedans#Fall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Never Buy the Acura RDX if You Want Low Repair Costs, Consumer Reports Shows

When purchasing a vehicle, everyone has different priorities. Some consumers want a car with style and a powerful engine, while others want one with numerous safety features and fuel efficiency. But most people want a reliable vehicle that won’t cost an arm and a leg at the repair shop. That’s why car shoppers should steer clear of the Acura RDX to avoid significant repair costs, Consumer Reports shows.
Buying CarsNews Channel 25

Used car buyers are facing soaring prices and fewer choices

The summer car-buying season is here, but many hopeful buyers are ending up with a severe case of sticker shock because used car prices are higher than ever. Gary Heflin, the owner of a used car dealership, is busy these days trying to keep his lot filled with good quality used cars.
Buying CarsAugusta Free Press

Used car prices are skyrocketing, making It difficult for buyers

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Things are changing for the used car market, the scene is booming which means people who want to sell off their vehicles will be smacking their lips. It is good news even for the people who want to trade in their car in favor of a new one. The economy is reviving after the butchery the COVID-19 pandemic lashed on the industry but that also means there is currently a shortage of new cars.
Buying CarsKENS 5

Why it's a great time to sell your car right now

TAMPA, Fla. — The coronavirus pandemic caused a lot of shortages, from cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and even soda cans. One that's been in the headlines more recently has been microchips. Many factories shut down during the pandemic, causing the production of microchips to slow. Microchips are used...
Carsrealclearmarkets.com

Why It's So Difficult to Purchase a Car Right Now

The strangest economic anomaly that I’ve noticed this year– among many! – hit me when I was driving in Texas, my home state. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex has countless car lots visible from the main highways, with Texas-sized flags out front and massive placards with brand logos. In the past,...
Buying CarsJalopnik

How Do I Get A Used Car Inspected When They Sell So Fast?

As Jalopnik’s resident car-buying expert and a professional car shopper, I get emails. Lots of emails. I’ve picked a few of your questions and will try to help out. This week I am discussing the challenges of a pre-purchase inspection in this bonkers used car market, and whether or not a purchase order is a “contract.”
realclearmarkets.com

Why It's Harder to Buy a Car Right Now

The strangest economic anomaly that I’ve noticed this year– among many! – hit me when I was driving in Texas, my home state. The Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex has countless car lots visible from the main highways, with Texas-sized flags out front and massive placards with brand logos. In the past,...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Every New Midsize Luxury Car Consumer Reports Has Tested Has Failed at This

It can be tricky to make environmentally friendly purchases, especially new vehicles. But Consumer Reports is making that easier for buyers with its Green Choice designation. However, eco-conscious shoppers looking for new midsize luxury cars might be out of luck. That’s because all have failed to earn CR’s Green Choice designation. However, one EV may soon achieve the honor.
CarsNews Channel Nebraska

Tesla Model 3 loses key Consumer Reports rankings

Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan lost two designations from Consumer Reports after the company made changes to the car's automatic braking and front collision warning systems. The car also was stripped of its designation as Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The moves came after Tesla...
Buying CarsKOMO News

'This is totally weird': Used car prices surging higher each week, experts say

SEATTLE - If you need to buy a used car soon, do it quickly. Experts say the same used car sitting on the lot today could cost more next week. Toby Russell, co-founder and co-CEO of Shift.com says, “This is totally weird. Typically, a used car will depreciate, drop in price by about 1% per week. The idea that it would in three or four months increase by over 25% is unheard of.”
Buying CarsBeaumont Enterprise

Edmunds: Consider leasing when new car prices soar

New and used car prices remain high as a global semiconductor chip shortage, combined with increased consumer demand, has caused a shortage of vehicles on dealer lots. The situation is expected to last many months, making it hard on people who are in need of a car today. “If you...
Lincoln, NEklkntv.com

Used car and trade-in prices skyrocketing as demand increases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – If you’ve been looking to buy a used car or trade in your current one, you may want to do it now. Dealerships are seeing less cars in their lots. The biggest cause behind this is a microchip shortage that has been an issue throughout the pandemic.
Buying CarsReal Simple

How to Negotiate Car Prices

Negotiating a car purchase is tough during the best of times, but with a vehicle shortage and rising prices, it’s harder than ever. Here are some strategies to save money right now. While in some cultures, negotiating is simply a way of life, in the United States it often leaves...
Montgomery, ALWSFA

New car shortage driving up used car prices

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New cars are hard to come by. It seems there’s a shortage of new cars hitting the lots, and it’s driving up the prices of used cars. “I should have 300 Chrysler products on the ground this time of year; we got 61,” said Dick Brewbaker, owner of Brewbaker Motors in Montgomery.
South Bend, INabc57.com

Used car prices skyrocket due to inventory shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- If you’re looking to trade in your car now’s the time to do it as used car values are increasing nationwide. The global microchip shortage is partially to blame for the increased demand, but not having enough cars on the lot is the biggest reason as more people jump into the pre-owned market.