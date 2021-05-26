Consumer Reports: How to Avoid High Used Car Prices Right Now

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Things are changing for the used car market, the scene is booming which means people who want to sell off their vehicles will be smacking their lips. It is good news even for the people who want to trade in their car in favor of a new one. The economy is reviving after the butchery the COVID-19 pandemic lashed on the industry but that also means there is currently a shortage of new cars.