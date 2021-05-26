Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion
Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.www.modernreaders.com