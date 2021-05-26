Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.