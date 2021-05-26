Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

By Matthew Jenks
modernreaders.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will report sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackrock Inc#Quarterly Earnings#Quarterly Sales#Earnings Estimates#Wells Fargo Company#Zacks Investment Research#Barclays#Peg#Gsb Wealth Management Llc#Blackrock Inc#Marketbeat Com#Booz Allen Hamilton Daily#Full Year Sales#Bah Stock#July#Sell Side Research Firms#Revenue#Equity#Financial Year#Midday Trading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Zacks: Analysts Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $760.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post $760.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $762.38 million and the lowest is $758.51 million. PAE reported sales of $643.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report $3.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources reported sales of $859.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 297%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $6.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.28 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. Granite Construction reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 528.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $880.82 Million

Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will post $880.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.10 million to $943.90 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce $800,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the lowest is $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to report sales of $3.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 billion and the lowest is $2.68 billion. HollyFrontier posted sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the lowest is $2.94 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to post $99.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $92.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportscom-unik.info

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post sales of $50.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Sells $1,219,500.00 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,219,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.88 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.
Stockscom-unik.info

BlackRock Inc. Acquires 4,763 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $398,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $300.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$321.35 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) will announce $321.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.50 million and the highest is $346.00 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
Stockscom-unik.info

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the lowest is $1.94 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.