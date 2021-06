Several parcels of industrial and housing properties owned by the Flandreau Development Corporation are sparking interest. The FDC board agreed last week to sell the corner lot at Pipestone and Industrial to Ernie Claflin for his excavating company. The FDC will retain several feet of extra frontage, squaring it off with the property next door that leased by the South Dakota Army National Guard. The group’s goal is to make that area a more prominent entrance to Flandreau from the west.