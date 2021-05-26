Cancel
Meeker County, MN

Meeker County resident succumbs to COVID-19-related illness

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 14 days ago

(Litchfield MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday reported the death of a Meeker County resident due to COVID-19-related illness. The victim was in their late 70s, and was Meeker County's 41st death of the pandemic. Statewide there were 12 deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 7393. There were 438 additional cases of coronavirus reported, bringing the state just 91 cases short of 600,000. nearly 588,000 victims have recovered. The figures were based on approximately 14,000 test results.

www.willmarradio.com
