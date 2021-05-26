Cancel
Food & Drinks

Health Fusion: Best-ever morel mushroom recipe

By Vivien Williams
West Central Tribune
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay in Minnesota means morel mushrooms. This year, I hit the forest with my friend Terry and we found some beauties. Not tons, but enough to cook up a big batch to share with friends. Our go-to recipe is Terry's family's and I'm excited to share it with you. Yes, we use a lot of real butter in this recipe, but I figure that once a year, it is OK to indulge! I rationalize it with the fact that research shows morels are high in iron and anti-inflammatory properties.

