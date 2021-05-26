Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kendall Jenner’s Relationship History Proves She Doesn’t Have A Type

Elite Daily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKendall Jenner is extremely private about her personal life. Unlike the rest of her family, the model typically keeps the details of her romances so under wraps, the world might not know she’s dating someone until after they’ve called it quits. Since her love life is so secretive, you may not even know who Kendall Jenner has dated — or has reportedly dated — over the years, though the list includes a lot of famous faces. From models and musicians to basketball players, Kenny has been connected with some pretty fascinating people during her time in the spotlight, though at the moment, it seems Jenner is off the market.

www.elitedaily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Fai Khadra
Person
Anwar Hadid
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Hailey Baldwin
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kyle Kuzma
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Basketball#American Music Awards#Phoenix Suns#Romantic Relationship#Romantic Love#Nba#Vogue#Abc News#Us Weekly#A Ap Rocky#Asap#Elite Daily Staff#Philadelphia 76ers#Us Weekly#L A Lakers#Dating Rumors#Star#Tmz#Famous Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Make Their Relationship Public

A$AP Rocky recently featured in the May issue of GQ magazine where he talked about incarceration, music, fashion, and self-discovery. He also confirmed he is dating the one and only, pop icon, Rihanna. There's a reason why A$AP Rocky is known as "the prettiest man alive." Besides his undeniable musical...
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian Just Went Against Her Family in a Major Way With This Scott Disick Snub

Scott Disick has officially turned 38 years old, but his longtime love Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. In the wacky world of reality TV stars, if it didn’t happen on social media, it didn’t happen, so this seems like a major snub — especially considering both Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian posted birthday wishes of their own for their former almost-brother-in-law.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Kourtney Kardashian’s Family Allegedly Feels About Her Relationship With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian’s dating history often pales in comparison to those of her famous family’s. Beyond her longtime relationship with Scott Disick which ended in 2015 and whatever that was with Justin Bieber in the aftermath, Kardashian frequently opts for paramours that will be low-key. That was until it was confirmed that she was dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Jaws dropped – the all-naturale reality star and the punk rocker covered in tattoos? Supposedly, Kardashian’s family has some thoughts on their unexpected couple, too.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kendall Jenner opens up about social media addiction

Social media is a pretty big part of being a Kardashian - to say the least. So it's no wonder that managing that relationship and the effect it has on your mental health is something that Kendall Jenner says she struggles with. In a recent interview she opened up about her social media addiction, and how it often leaves her feeling "detached" from the real world.
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Kendall Jenner Unpacks the Meaning of Anticipatory Anxiety

For Kendall Jenner, public speaking is a frequent source of anxiety. “I really, really don't like public speaking, it makes me nervous and uncomfortable but then there's moments in my life as a public figure that I do kind of have to be in that position,” the model shares. “If I have something coming up that's bringing me out of my comfort zone… it can consume me to the point where I'm not focusing on what is happening to me that day or in that moment, I'm just worried about what is going to happen in the future.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles Shows Off His Short Hair & Wild Suit During His BRIT Award Acceptance Speech

No BRIT Awards would be complete without Harry Styles. The ‘Watermelon Singer’ looked snazzy in his chic suit and sharp hair when he won the award for British Single. Harry Styles is only nominated for a single BRIT Award, but from what he wore on the red carpet, the 27-year-old singer just won the whole event. Had he not taken home the BRIT for British Single (he’s nominated for “Watermelon Sugar”), Harry will rest easy knowing that he slayed the evening as one of the sharpest dressed Brits in attendance. However — he did win the award, and gave fans a good look at not only his snazzy suit, but his shorter hair. The shaggy locks that have come to define Harry during his Fine Line period have been shorn, giving way to a shorter, cleaner look. The choice is more occupational, as Harry is currently shooting the period piece, My Policeman, in the UK.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Why has Kendall Jenner turned off her Instagram comments to fans?

Kendall Jenner might've been sharing Instagram pictures to her grid all weekend, but why aren't fans allowed to comment right now?. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star launched her tequila brand, 818, over the weekend with a massive party. There were branded photo opportunities, unlimited drinks and a major celebrity guest list, including Justin Bieber and Travis Scott.
Harper's Bazaar

Kendall Jenner makes the case for cowboy boots

Kendall Jenner gave us a dose of street style inspiration this week when she was pictured out in Los Angeles wearing two classic fashion staples - the slip dress and the cowboy boot. In a post-pandemic world, when shopping for timeless, versatile items is top of the agenda, Jenner's look...
Celebritiesrnbcincy.com

Duckie Thot Gets Called The Black Kendall Jenner And She’s Not Here For It (Neither Are We)

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Growing up, my mother always told me comparison is the thief of joy. It looks like model Duckie Thot agrees. I’m not sure why people continue to test her, but she’s not above letting people know when it’s time to stop the madness. In early April, the model told someone to f*ck off, after they said she looked like a dark skinned White girl.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Giving Their Relationship Another Shot’ After 2019 Split

It’s official! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are back together and “giving their relationship another shot,” a source tells In Touch. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 29, who share daughter Stormi Webster, are “seeing where it leads,” adds the insider. “They’re enjoying hanging out and having fun. It’s very chill.”
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Kendall Jenner gives Hailey Baldwin a great gift from “Reposado”!

To celebrate her friendship with Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner gave Justin Bieber’s wife a special gift!. A very close friend of Hailey Baldwin, Kendall Jenner has just given her a gift like no other. Indeed, the Kardashian family star offered her several bottles of tequila from her own creation. KARDASHIAN’S...