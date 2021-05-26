Kendall Jenner’s Relationship History Proves She Doesn’t Have A Type

No BRIT Awards would be complete without Harry Styles. The ‘Watermelon Singer’ looked snazzy in his chic suit and sharp hair when he won the award for British Single. Harry Styles is only nominated for a single BRIT Award, but from what he wore on the red carpet, the 27-year-old singer just won the whole event. Had he not taken home the BRIT for British Single (he’s nominated for “Watermelon Sugar”), Harry will rest easy knowing that he slayed the evening as one of the sharpest dressed Brits in attendance. However — he did win the award, and gave fans a good look at not only his snazzy suit, but his shorter hair. The shaggy locks that have come to define Harry during his Fine Line period have been shorn, giving way to a shorter, cleaner look. The choice is more occupational, as Harry is currently shooting the period piece, My Policeman, in the UK.