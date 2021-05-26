New PC, Xbox, and PS5 SSD devices from Western Digital are bringing all the speed

When it comes to choosing between the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, there’s honestly not much in it. Both of the new consoles have access to most of the same games, and the specs between the two are also fairly similar. The difference could be noticed, though, in the hardware available for each of them. By browsing the accessories, gamers can choose which device they would prefer to buy. So, for those torn between the two, let’s take a look at some of these differences in accessories.