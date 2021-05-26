World Championships Update – Moore/Petersen named players of the game + stats, quotes, photos, videos
Perhaps we should call this a Bizarro World Championships update, considering how crazy the tournament has been so far. Slovakia and Germany are leading their respective groups at the approximately halfway home mark, Kazakhstan and Denmark are currently in positions to advance, while four of the “big six” currently are not, but that’s why it’s the halfway home update and not the final update.lakingsinsider.com