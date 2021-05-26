World Championships Update – Moore/Petersen named players of the game + stats, quotes, photos, videos

Over the last two days, we’ve shared the six exit interviews conducted by Kings players, following exit physicals on Friday morning. While these are not official exit interviews, we’ll consider them to be de-facto exit interviews, with Mikey Anderson, Trevor Moore and Gabriel Vilardi each touching on bigger picture topics surrounding their season. Anderson exceeded perhaps even his own expectations, as he was productive alongside Drew Doughty on the team’s top pairing. Moore was another to exceed the role he started the season with, as he talked about his place. Vilardi entered with sky-high expectations, and he discussed his process in becoming a well-rounded player throughout his rookie campaign.