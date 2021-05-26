Cancel
World Championships Update – Moore/Petersen named players of the game + stats, quotes, photos, videos

By Zach Dooley
LA Kings Insider
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps we should call this a Bizarro World Championships update, considering how crazy the tournament has been so far. Slovakia and Germany are leading their respective groups at the approximately halfway home mark, Kazakhstan and Denmark are currently in positions to advance, while four of the “big six” currently are not, but that’s why it’s the halfway home update and not the final update.

lakingsinsider.com
Nine LA Kings Medal at IIHF Men's Worlds; Petersen Named Best Goaltender

Team Canada won the tournament, while Team USA placed third. The 2021 IIHF World Championship came to a close on Sunday as seven LA Kings players earned a medal for their respective countries. Sean Walker, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, and Gabriel Vilardi took home a Gold medal for Team Canada, Olli Maatta...