Back in the Day: The Video Games We Were Playing in May 1991

By Andrew Newton
flickeringmyth.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Newton on the videos games of yesteryear…. Join me for a short while as we delve back through the misty years to May 1991 and look at some of the games that made those times so great. In stark contrast to the present day, May of 1991 (in the UK) was the third driest on record but it wasn’t warm or sunny, in fact the weather went well with the number one film in the UK box office which was Misery. However, what wasn’t Misery was the excellent variety of games keeping gamers occupied and entertained.

www.flickeringmyth.com
Sid Meier
News Break
News Break
Video Games
Posted by
PC Gamer

Watch Dogs was a Driver game, until Ubisoft decided it wanted its 'own GTA' instead

PC Gamer contributor Jeremy Peel has an excellent feature over at VG247, all about how the game that would become Watch Dogs began life as an ambitious reboot of Ubisoft's much-missed Driver series. The last entry was 2011's Driver: San Francisco (seen in the header image), which I thought was a great laugh but sadly failed to sell in any great numbers. Since then Driver's engine has been dormant.
theplaystationbrahs.com

Roblox Could Be Making its Way to PlayStation Consoles

If you’re reading this and have children that are old enough to game, then they probably play a mixture of these three games – Minecraft, Fortnite, and Roblox. The first two games have enjoyed massive success on the PlayStation ecosystem. Hell, Minecraft is the best-selling physical PS Vita release in Japan! Roblox though, is currently only available on the PC, Mobile, and Xbox One. It has over 140 million users across those three platforms but it still room to expand massively and it very well could be, if the CEO and Co-founder of Roblox Corporation has his way.
one37pm.com

'Knockout City' May Become Your Next Multiplayer Addiction

If there’s one activity from gym class that energized you as soon as you heard it was on the agenda, it was definitely dodgeball. The simple act of picking up a ball and launching it as hard as possible at the rival team’s players was just too damn amusing. Was it the safest sport to play with a bunch of grade school kids hopped up on way too much sugar? Not exactly. But was it always worth participating in? Yep!
slythergames.com

Knockout City – How to Curve Ball

If you’re playing the dodgeball game Knockout City and wondering how to curve a ball, this guide is for you. There are a few neat tips and tricks for getting a huge advantage over the enemy team. And this is definitely one of them. There’s nothing worse than getting hit by a ball that wraps around a wall you’re hiding behind. Continue reading our guide below to learn how to curve on PC and consoles too.
arcamax.com

Website offering duo $2,000 to play video games for 21 hours

(UPI) A website is offering to pay a pair of friends $2,000 to spend 21 hours playing video games and report on the experience. FrontierBundles.com, which sells Internet and phone service packages, said the selected pair of friends will each receive a Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Online access, free snacks and popular games including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for their 21-hour gaming marathon.
hypebeast.com

The Very First 'Final Fantasy' Game Might be Getting a Reboot

With the next E3 conference taking place just under three weeks away, rumors have begun to circulate about which gaming releases will be revealed. But one, in particular, is gaining traction: that a Final Fantasy “Origin Story” is in the works. According to a report posted by Fanbyte, which claims...
pcinvasion.com

Netflix may dive into video game development

Netflix may be looking to expand its resume to video games. A few reports this week have suggested that the streaming service has considered adding a selection of games to its roster, possibly in Apple Arcade-style. However, any plans that the company has right now are up in the air. As such, video games may not come to Netflix until next year.
dexerto.com

Pokemon Sword & Shield players discover adorable “secret” feature

Pokemon Sword & Shield players were stunned after discovering a feature in the Nintendo Switch title almost two years after release. Some Trainers are only now learning about it after dataminers uncovered new information about the adorable game mechanic. Although making its debut in 2019, Pokemon fans are still learning...
Video GamesTwinfinite

Xbox Games With Gold for June 2021 Officially Announced

Today, Microsoft officially announced its new slate of Games With Gold that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get during the month of June, at no extra cost. Specifically, subscribers will receive: The King’s Bird, Shadows: Awakening, NeoGeo Battle Coliseum and Injustice: Gods Among Us. Firstly,...
Video GamesIGN

Best Memorial Day 2021 Video Game Deals

Memorial Day is set to be another glorious weekend of deals, and that extends to us gamers as well. From PS5, to Switch, and Xbox games, there's more than enough discounts to check out at the moment. Best Buy and GameStop are going to be the big hitters for deals...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Go Go Sonic Rangers, Because That's Likely the Game's Name

Yesterday, SEGA announced a brand new Sonic the Hedgehog game coming to PlayStation 5 and PS4 next year, but then stopped short of giving it an official name. Fans initially speculated Sonic Zap could be the title before a more devious bunch took a look through the teaser trailer's innards and discovered references to a Sonic Rangers. It's this name that appears to be what SEGA will be using when the game eventually rolls around, further solidified by the fact that Eurogamer received a press release containing that very title.
makeuseof.com

What Are Video Game Generations and Why Do We Use Them?

You may have heard about Boomers and Millennials, but generations are very different in the world of video gaming. Just as we attach social and cultural values to certain periods, we can do the same for games. Even if lines are blurry and categories subjective, grouping history into distinct eras makes it easier to talk about.
Video GamesLifehacker

Earn $1,000 to Play Video Games With a Friend for 21 Hours

If your idea of a relaxing weekend includes playing countless hours of video games with a friend while eating delicious snacks, then have we got a job for you. FrontierBundles is looking to pay a pair of friends $1,000 each to play 21 hours of video games per person, and report back on their experience. Here’s what you need to know.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Knockout City Hits 2 Million Players

EA’s Knockout City, a futuristic team-based multiplayer title based on dodgeball, is already off to a strong start. Developed by Velan Studios, it currently has two million players according to an official tweet. The title is currently having its free trial which will be for another five days or so.